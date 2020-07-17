Governor fires back at Louisiana AG over opinion calling mask mandate unconstitutional

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards released a fiery retort to Attorney General Jeff Landry days after the AG released an opinion saying Louisiana's mask mandate was not constitutional.

In a letter shared by Edwards Friday, the governor tells Landry "everyone is entitled to their opinion but not their own facts" and shared data and other resources which he says support his decisions.

In Landry's opinion released earlier this week, he said govenor's mandates limiting capacities for businesses and requiring face coverings "does not pass the constitutional test." The attorney general's statement also said it was "unfortunate" that his office was not consulted about the governor's order beforehand.

Reports surfaced that Landry himself tested positive for the virus just a day before Vice President Mike Pence visited Baton Rouge to discuss the state's coronavirus response with Governor Edwards.

"It is regrettable that you were unable to attend the meeting with Vice President Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx in Baton Rouge this week," the governor said in his letter. "Had you been present, I believe you would have received answers to many of the questions you raise in your letter and some clarity as to exactly how precarious the current situation is in Louisiana."

During his visit Tuesday, Vice President Pence said he was in support of the steps taken by Edwards to mitigate the spread of the virus.

You can read the governor's full letter to Landry here.