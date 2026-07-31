Gov. Landry appoints new state fire marshal after promoting office's previous leader

Chief Chad Sonnier, left, and Chief Bryan Adams, right

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed a new state fire marshal after promoting the office's previous leader to a position with the public safety department.

Landry promoted State Fire Marshal Bryan J. Adams to Principal Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. Adams served as state fire marshal since January 2024. In his new role, Adams will oversee the daily operations of the state fire marshal's office, the Office of Motor Vehicles, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission.

Filling his spot is Chief Chad P. Sonnier, who brings more than 37 years of fire service experience. He served as chief of the Scott Fire Department for many years, and for the last two he was the director of the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"It has been an honor to serve as Louisiana's State Fire Marshal and work alongside such dedicated employees and members of the fire service," Adams said. "Together, we have strengthened this agency and built a foundation for continued success. I look forward to supporting Chief Sonnier and the outstanding work of the Office of State Fire Marshal in my new role."

Both appointments take effect Aug. 3.