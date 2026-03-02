Gov. Jeff Landry announces six-month extension of National Guard's deployment in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. Jeff Landry announced on Monday that he has received federal authority to extend the Louisiana National Guard's deployment in New Orleans by another six months.

According to Landry, about 120 Louisiana National Guard Soldiers will remain in the city to assist in public safety operations, focusing on crime reduction.

"The National Guard complements cities with high crime problems. This continued deployment will help us combat violence in New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana."

The National Guard originally sent 350 guardsmen to provide aid for the enhanced security zone in the French Quarter for New Year's Eve, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras.

"My number one concern is always the safety of our city's residents and guests," Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick said. "Having the National Guard here working in cooperation with us, especially during Mardi Gras, has truly shown the world that New Orleans can now be the gold standard for safety and security."