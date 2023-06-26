75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gordon McKernan busts Todd Graves' Jell-O Shot record, purchasing 8,888 shots for the board

1 hour 57 minutes ago Monday, June 26 2023 Jun 26, 2023 June 26, 2023 11:35 AM June 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

It ain't over 'till it's over, on the field or off. 

LSU shattered the CWS Jell-O Shot record within days, with Cane's founder Todd Graves purchasing 6,000 shots to give the Tigers the record, beating out the previous record of 18.777. 

But Louisiana didn't stop there. 

As of Monday morning, LSU had 46,000+ shots recorded and showed no signs of stopping. 

Local injury attorney Gordon McKernan had to step up and keep the momentum going. He purchased 8,888 shots, sending the total well over 50,000 and truly setting an unbeatable record for whichever unlucky teams find themselves in the challenge next year. 

Trending News

Game 3 picks up in Omaha at 6 p.m. Monday, and we're sure the Jell-O Shot Challenge has a long way to go before it's done. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days