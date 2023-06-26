Latest Weather Blog
Gordon McKernan busts Todd Graves' Jell-O Shot record, purchasing 8,888 shots for the board
It ain't over 'till it's over, on the field or off.
LSU shattered the CWS Jell-O Shot record within days, with Cane's founder Todd Graves purchasing 6,000 shots to give the Tigers the record, beating out the previous record of 18.777.
But Louisiana didn't stop there.
New Record! 8,888 Rally Shots on @getGordon at Rocco's today with proceeds supporting local food banks. Records are meant to be broken, especially those that support charities! In the meantime, remember to drink responsibly and #GetItDone Tigers! #geauxtigers #cws2023 pic.twitter.com/lkLnwH91RB— CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 26, 2023
As of Monday morning, LSU had 46,000+ shots recorded and showed no signs of stopping.
Local injury attorney Gordon McKernan had to step up and keep the momentum going. He purchased 8,888 shots, sending the total well over 50,000 and truly setting an unbeatable record for whichever unlucky teams find themselves in the challenge next year.
Trending News
Game 3 picks up in Omaha at 6 p.m. Monday, and we're sure the Jell-O Shot Challenge has a long way to go before it's done.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows man breaking into Dollar General, stealing cigarettes using rock
-
LSU fans staying hopeful for Monday's game against Florida
-
New store brings fresh LSU merch ahead of College World Series Championship
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso