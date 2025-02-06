Good 2 Eat: Tortellini Alfredo Soup

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Tortellini Alfredo Soup

4 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, diced

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, boneless cut into cubes

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup half-and-half

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

9 oz. cheese tortellini, frozen or fresh

2 cups Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 cup fresh spinach, packed

Green onions and parsley for garnish

In a large pot over medium-high heat add the butter. Add the onion and carrots. Cook the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the chicken, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle the flour over the chicken and veggies. Stir to coat and continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes to cook out the floury taste. Stir in the chicken stock, half-and-half and red pepper flakes. Continue cooking until the soup thickens, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add tortellini to the pot and cook until al dente, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Sprinkle a handful of cheese over the soup and stir. Once it has melted into the soup, add another handful. Stir in spinach, taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as necessary. Pour into bowls and garnish with the green onions and parsley.