Good 2 Eat: Spinach Dip Christmas Trees

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Spinach Dip Christmas Trees

12 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

1 pkg. puff pastry, defrosted

1 egg, beaten

1 Tbsp. water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, beat together the spinach and cream cheese. Add garlic, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese. Beat until creamy.

To make the Christmas tree shape, place puff pastry onto a sheet of parchment paper. Use a pizza cutter to cut both pieces into the shape of a Christmas tree.

Spread the spinach dip across the one of the trees you cut. Flip the remaining tree over on top so you have layers of dough with spinach dip sandwiched between them.

Make cuts, leaving about an inch in the center intact. Cut from near the center out to the side on both the left and right every inch or so to create slices.

Grab each slice and twist it upwards. At the top where they are short only twist halfway around. At the bottom where they are longer do two or three full twists.

Mix the egg and water together, using a pastry brush coat entire surface with egg wash. Bake for 30-35 minutes until quite golden brown on top and cooked through on the bottom.