Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Succotash

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Shrimp Succotash

4 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

8 oz. cherry tomatoes

2 cups corn kernels

Kosher salt

1 onion, finely chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup frozen lima beans, thawed

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp. fresh chopped basil

Parsley chopped for garnish

In a large stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until blistered all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Add corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to char, 2 to 3 minutes; season with a pinch of salt. Transfer tomato mixture to a large bowl.

In same skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook onions, peppers, and a pinch of salt, stirring occasionally, onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add lima beans and 3/4 cup water. Cover and simmer until beans are tender and liquid has evaporated, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl with tomato mixture.

In same skillet over medium heat, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Pat shrimp dry; season with Creole seasoning and a pinch of salt. Cook, turning halfway through, until shrimp are pink and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Reduce heat to low and return tomato mixture to skillet. Toss to combine. Stir in basil, and garnish with parsley.