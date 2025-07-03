Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Rolls

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Shrimp Rolls

1/2 cup mayonnaise, plus more for the buns

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped plus more for garnish

1 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 lb. medium shrimp, cooked and chopped

4 buns

4 lettuce leaves

Potato chips, for serving

Stir together the mayonnaise, celery, dill, chives, lemon juice and salt in a large bowl.

Add the shrimp to the bowl and gently stir to combine.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Spread both sides of the buns lightly with mayonnaise.

Toast the buns in batches until golden, about 2 minutes per side.

Lay the lettuce leaves inside the toasted buns, then fill with the shrimp salad. Garnish with more dill and serve with chips.