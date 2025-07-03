89°
Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Rolls

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Shrimp Rolls

1/2 cup mayonnaise, plus more for the buns
1 celery stalk, finely chopped
2 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped plus more for garnish
1 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 lb. medium shrimp, cooked and chopped
4 buns
4 lettuce leaves
Potato chips, for serving

Stir together the mayonnaise, celery, dill, chives, lemon juice and salt in a large bowl.

Add the shrimp to the bowl and gently stir to combine.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Spread both sides of the buns lightly with mayonnaise.

Toast the buns in batches until golden, about 2 minutes per side.

Lay the lettuce leaves inside the toasted buns, then fill with the shrimp salad. Garnish with more dill and serve with chips.

