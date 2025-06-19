Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Rotisserie Chicken Soba Noodles
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Rotisserie Chicken Soba Noodles
8 oz. soba noodles, dried
12 oz. rotisserie chicken, shredded
1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and julienned
1 ½ cups cabbage, shredded
1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and julienned
3 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish
½ cup peanuts, chopped, for garnish
Sauce
1 lime, juiced
1 Tbsp. fish sauce
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. peanut butter smooth
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 red chiles, seeded and minced
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
¼ cup mint, chopped
3 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish
2 Tbsp. roasted peanuts, chopped, for garnish
Cook the noodles according to the package directions. Drain them and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking, then let cool completely.
In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, peanut butter, garlic, and chilies to make the dressing. Gradually whisk in the vegetable oil until fully combined and emulsified. Stir in cilantro and mint.
Trending News
In a large bowl, mix the cooled noodles with chicken, cucumber, cabbage, and bell peppers. Pour in the dressing and toss everything together until well coated.
Serve chilled and garnish with scallions and peanuts before serving.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
ICE arrests 84 during raid at Delta Downs in southwestern Louisiana
-
Prairieville man arrested for distributing child pornography, possessing mushrooms, illegal weapons
-
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing man last seen in...