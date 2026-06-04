Good 2 Eat: Pollo Guisado

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Pollo Guisado

2-1/2 lbs. chicken, cut up, skin on

2 Tbsp. adobo seasoning

1 Tbsp. sazon seasoning

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1/4 cup sofrito

1/2 cup olives

3 Yukon gold potatoes, halved and quartered

2-3 bay leaves

8 oz. tomato sauce

1 cup chicken stock

Spicy chili flakes and fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Season the chicken with adobo and sazon seasoning.

Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, skin side down and cook for 10 minutes to brown all sides, flipping half way through.

Add the onion, bell pepper, garlic and sofrito. Stir and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add the olives, potatoes, bay leaves, tomato sauce and chicken stock.

Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and fall-off-the-bone. Chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Garnish with red pepper flakes and fresh chopped parsley and serve.