Good 2 Eat: New Year's Hopping John and Lucky Greens
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
New Years Hopping John
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 lb. pickled meat, or smoked ham, chopped
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 lb. blackeyed peas rinsed, soaked and drained
4 cups chicken stock
Cooked white rice for serving
Chopped parsley for serving
Heat a large pot to medium heat and add the olive oil.
Add the onion, peppers and celery and cook them until softened, about 5 minutes.
Add the garlic and smoked ham and cook another minute, stirring, until fragrant.
Add the Creole seasonings, blackeyed peas and chicken stock. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce the heat.
Simmer for 1 hour, or until the beans are nicely softened, but not mushy.
Serve over rice and garnish with chopped parsley.
Lucky Mixed Greens
8 slices bacon, thick cut, sliced
2-3 bunches collard, turnip, and mustard greens
3 Tbsp. mixture of olive oil and bacon grease
1 onion, sliced
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
3 garlic cloves, smashed
2 bay leaves
1/2 lb. smoked ham, cubed
2 qts. chicken stock, warm
2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
1 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. hot sauce
salt & freshly ground black pepper
To prepare greens, cut away the tough stalks and remove all stems from the collards. Wash the collards thoroughly to remove the grit, 2 or 3 times, until the water runs clear. Dry thoroughly.
Place a large pot or cast iron Dutch oven over medium heat add bacon and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the olive oil,onion, Creole seasoning, bay leaves and ham. Cook the mixture until the onions are soft and are starting to brown, about 8-10 minutes. To prevent the garlic from burning, add it just a few minutes before the onions are done.
Pack in greens, pushing them down into the pot. Add the stock, vinegar, sugar, and hot sauce. Bring up to a boil, turning the greens over occasionally with a wooden spoon as they wilt. Lower to a simmer, cover the pot and cook for 1 hour. Taste the "pot liquor" and check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper as desired.
Cover again and let cook for an additional 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Some recipes use a lot less cooking time, but this additional time really helps all the flavors come together. If using the bagged pre-cut greens, they may only have to cook for another 1 to 2 hours. Remove the bay leaves and drain off excess cooking liquid and serve.
