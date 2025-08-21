Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Kimchi Pasta Shells
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Kimchi Pasta Shells
3 bacon slices, cut into 1/2" strips
1 1/2 cups kimchi, drained and coarsely chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
4 cups stock
1 lb. pasta shells
2 cups half-and-half
1 Tbsp. gochujang
2 tsp. kosher salt
2 cups Parmesan, finely grated
Green onions and toasted sesame seeds, for serving
In a large pot over medium-high heat, cook bacon, stirring occasionally, until crisp and fat has rendered, about 10 minutes.
Drain all but about 1 tablespoon bacon fat from pot. Add kimchi and garlic and stir to combine, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pot. Cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is fragrant and most of the moisture has evaporated, about 2 minutes.
Add pasta, half-and-half, gochujang, salt, and 4 cups stock. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan until melted.
Top shells with green onions and sesame seeds
