Good 2 Eat: Jambalaya Soup

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Jambalaya Soup

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

3 chicken thighs, cubed

1 lb. Andouille or smoked sausage, sliced

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 onion, chopped

2 bell peppers, diced

3 celery stalks, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups chicken stock

1/4 cup flour

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 cup rice, uncooked

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. thyme, crushed

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

salt and pepper

parsley and green onions for garnish

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sausage, and sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, Creole seasoning, onion, bell pepper, and celery, stir to combine. Continue sautéing for 5-6 more minutes. Stir in the garlic, and sauté for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, and stir to combine. Continue cooking for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Gradually stir in the chicken stock, then add the crushed tomatoes, rice, bay leaves and dried thyme. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue simmering the soup for 15 more minutes, stir occasionally until the rice is cooked and tender.

Stir in the shrimp and continue cooking for 5 minutes, or until the shrimp is cooked through.

Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Then serve warm, topped with your desired garnishes if desired.