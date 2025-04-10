Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Garlic Honey Glazed Salmon
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Garlic Honey Glazed Salmon
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
Trending News
4 6-oz. salmon fillets, patted dry with a paper towel
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 lemon, sliced into rounds
In a medium bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, lemon juice and red pepper flakes.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat two tablespoons oil. When oil is hot but not smoking, add salmon skin-side down and season with salt and pepper. Cook salmon until deeply golden, about 6 minutes, then flip over and add remaining tablespoon of oil.
Add garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the honey mixture and sliced lemons and cook until sauce is reduced by about 1/3. Baste salmon with the sauce.
Garnish with sliced lemon and serve.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kyle Williams helping LSU defense at point of attack
-
LSU freshman William Schmidt improving weekly
-
2une In anchor will emcee for American Heart Association's Heart Walk Saturday
-
Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...