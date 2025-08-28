Good 2 Eat: Creamy Sausage Spaghetti

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Creamy Sausage Spaghetti

1 lb. andouille or smoked sausage, sliced

2 Tbsp. oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 cups heavy cream

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. flour

2 Tbsp. water

1 lb. spaghetti, cooked

1/2 cup reserved pasta water,

Parsley and grated parmesan for garnish

Heat 2 tablespoon of oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the sliced sausage and fry for about 4 minutes, or until browned. Remove the sausage from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, add some butter to deglaze the pan & add the red bell pepper and onion. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of salt, and sauté until the vegetables become translucent and golden, about 4-5 minutes.

Stir in tomato paste and cook for 1 minute, allowing it to blend with the vegetables. Slowly pour in heavy cream, stirring constantly to combine. Add the cooked sausage back to the pan.

Add garlic powder, smoked paprika, Creole seasoning, and the remaining salt. Stir everything together and bring the sauce to a gentle simmer.

In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of flour with 2 tablespoon of water until smooth. Pour the mixture into the simmering sauce and stir well. Let the sauce continue to simmer for another 2-3 minutes until it thickens.

Add the cooked spaghetti and the reserved pasta water to the pan. Toss everything together so the pasta is fully coated in the creamy sauce. Let it simmer on low heat for an additional 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.