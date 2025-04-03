Good 2 Eat: Chicken Cordon Bleu

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Chicken Cordon Bleu

8 ham slices

8 oz Swiss cheese, sliced

4 chicken breasts, boneless sliced in half

Creole seasoning

3 cups honey almond oats cereal , crushed

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

1-2 tsp. Creole mustard , to taste

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Use a sharp knife to cut each chicken breast in half horizontally to create two chicken breast halves.

Place the chicken breast halves between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound them into thin and evenly.

Season chicken with Creole seasoning then top each pieces of chicken with a slice of ham and a slice of cheese. Roll tightly, tucking the sides a little, and place on a new piece of plastic wrap.

Wrap the chicken tightly in the plastic wrap, pinching the excess plastic on the sides to create a tootsie-roll shape and twisting them to create a firm chicken roll. Refrigerate the wrapped chicken bundles for at least 30-minutes or up to one day in advance.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove chicken from fridge, unwrap. Add cereal to a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add crumbs to a shallow dish or pie plate. Melt butter in a separate shallow dish.

Dip the chicken bundles in melted butter, and then into the cereal crumbs, pressing lightly to help the crumbs stick to the chicken. Transfer to a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake on the center oven rack for about 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through to 165 degrees on a thermometer inserted into the chicken.

Make the sauce by stirring the mayo and mustard together. Taste and add more mustard, as needed, to taste.