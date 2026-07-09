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Gonzales police: Suspect allegedly stole over $1,000 of clothing, shoes from Tanger Outlets
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for felony theft after allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Tanger Outlets.
Police said the thefts occurred at the Nike store in Tanger Outlets Gonzales on April 18, 2026, and May 30, 2026.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-647-9536.
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