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Gonzales police: Suspect allegedly stole over $1,000 of clothing, shoes from Tanger Outlets

1 hour 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 3:12 PM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for felony theft after allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Tanger Outlets.

Police said the thefts occurred at the Nike store in Tanger Outlets Gonzales on April 18, 2026, and May 30, 2026.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-647-9536.

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