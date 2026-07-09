Gonzales police: Suspect allegedly stole over $1,000 of clothing, shoes from Tanger Outlets

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for felony theft after allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Tanger Outlets.

Police said the thefts occurred at the Nike store in Tanger Outlets Gonzales on April 18, 2026, and May 30, 2026.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-647-9536.