Gonzales Police looking for leads in deadly shooting Sunday afternoon

GONZALES - Police officers in Gonzales are asking for the public's help for information about a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
The Gonzales Police Department said 20-year-old Kyler Boudreaux was found shot to death, lying in the middle of South Abe Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Officers said Boudreaux was the victim of a non-fatal shooting a month prior, Dec. 9. Boudreaux was shot while in the backyard of a home along West Sidney Street.
Police said there is a possible link between the two, but they do not have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 647-9580.
