Gonzales Police investigate deadly shooting at fast food restaurant
GONZALES - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant on Airline Highway overnight.
The Gonzales Police Department said an unidentified man was shot outside of Burger King near the E Ascension Street intersection around midnight.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
