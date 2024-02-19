Gonzales Police Department locates abducted infant in Denver, grandmother in police custody

UPDATE: The Gonzales Police Department located missing four-month-old Rashid Akbar and arrested Raquel Smith for one count of simple kidnapping Sunday afternoon.

The Gonzales Police Department investigators were able to determine Smith's location to be the Denver International Airport. With the assistance of Denver International Airport Police and local law enforcement, Smith was taken into custody without incident.

Akbar, who was found unharmed, is in the custody of Colorado child services and will be returned to her mother.

------

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for information on a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped by her grandmother Friday evening.

According to police, the parents returned home to find their daughter and grandmother, who was babysitting, missing. Police believe the grandmother, 43-year-old Raquel Katrina Smith, abducted and left with the four-month-old Rashid Akbar. Smith lives in Gonzales.

At this time, detectives know that Smith walked from 417 N. Pleasant Street in Gonzales, Louisiana to a Walgreens at 167 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA, between 7 p.m. and 8:30 pm Friday night.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses with external video surveillance that may be along any of the possible routes between these two locations to review this time period and see if they have any video they believe show Smith and the infant.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or information you believe would be helpful in locating the child, contact Gonzales Police Department Dispatch at 225-621-8300, extension 1.