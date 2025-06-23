Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man accused of indecent behavior with person whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl
GONZALES — A Gonzales man was arrested for inappropriately chatting online with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
LPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Bryce John Gautreau, 29, for alleged indecent behavior with the pretend minor.
“The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force is constantly combating the online dangers awaiting the children of this parish and the State of Louisiana," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "ICAC Investigators are utilizing all investigative tools and forensic skills to keep predators from preying on innocent juvenile users on social media platforms and gaming servers.”
Gautreau was booked on indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
