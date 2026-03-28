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Gonzales Fire Department responds to fire at an auto repair shop near Highway 44
GONZALES — The Gonzales Fire Department is currently working a fire on Highway 44 in Gonzales.
The fire began at an auto repair shop around 5:15 p.m.
Highway 44 at Black Bayou Road is closed due to the fire.
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