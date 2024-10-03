Gonzales daycare employee arrested for cruelty to juveniles

GONZALES - A daycare worker was jailed Thursday after officials at Ascension Christian Schools made a report that she was using unreasonable force with the children.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Morghan Sanders of Donaldsonville roughly mishandled two young daycare attendees at the Ascension Christian Early Learning Center in Gonzales on three separate occasions.

School superintendent Mark Pellegrin said that Sanders was fired and school leaders are working with law enforcement and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Sanders was booked for three counts of cruelty to juveniles. No more information about the crimes was immediately available.