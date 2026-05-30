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Glen Oaks High hosts free end-of-school celebration for K-12 families

1 hour 45 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 7:54 PM May 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Families gathered at Glen Oaks High for an end of school celebration featuring free resources, food and activities for kids.

The free event was open to students in kindergarten through 12 grade and their families.

It featured live music, games, face painting, snowballs and giveaways.

Organizers say it was important to create a positive space for kids in the community and give them a fun way to celebrate the end of the school year.

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The event ended at 3 p.m. Organizers say they hope to expand the event to more communities next year.

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