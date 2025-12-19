Get 2 Moving: Guerrilla Warfare Paintball

BATON ROUGE — Who needs the gym when your workout comes with paint? For this week’s Get 2 Moving, it's time to take aim at Guerrilla Paintball on Joor Road.

Paintball turns fitness into an experience.

“Instead of just running on a treadmill and watching a screen, you’re out there running around shooting people—the adrenaline is rushing in you, which burns more calories, and you’ll run the entire day," owner Justin King said.