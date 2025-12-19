57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Get 2 Moving: Guerrilla Warfare Paintball

2 hours 50 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 7:20 AM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Angelica Butine

BATON ROUGE — Who needs the gym when your workout comes with paint? For this week’s Get 2 Moving, it's time to take aim at Guerrilla Paintball on Joor Road.

Paintball turns fitness into an experience. 

“Instead of just running on a treadmill and watching a screen, you’re out there running around shooting people—the adrenaline is rushing in you, which burns more calories, and you’ll run the entire day," owner Justin King said. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days