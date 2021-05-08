Georgia woman finds over 100,000 bees inside her home

Photo: CNN

DECATUR, Ga. - A woman found around 100,000 bees in her home.

Lisa Ohrmundt, a longtime Decatur resident, has had to remove bee swarms from her house four times in the 14 years she's lived there. This swarm was the second largest she had removed. The largest was a swarm of over 120,000 she found in 2017.

Ohrmundt found the bees in her home after watching them fly around outside of her house. She said there are usually about 20-25 bees gathered around her glass sliding door every day.

Bee removal experts said there was no explanation for these large-scale bee gatherings at her house.