George O'Neal Rd and Coursey Blvd intersection reopened after massive diesel spill

3 hours 35 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2024 Aug 27, 2024 August 27, 2024 9:58 AM August 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— The intersection of George O'Neal Road and Coursey Boulevard is now reopened after emergency officials cleaned a large diesel spill. 

St. George Fire Department officials say 55 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway just before 9 a.m. It was cleared just before noon. 

