Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's is extra special

2 hours 27 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 1:05 PM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH — Gayle Rome has been building Christmas Eve bonfires on the levee for decades, since the days before chainsaws made it easier. This year's bonfire, though, is extra special. 

Every Christmas, Rome dedicates his tipi-style bonfire to someone or something. For 2025, he's honoring his brother, Audry, and sister, Sadie, who both passed this year. 

"This helps bring the family together," Rome said. 

The bonfires on the levee will be lit at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 

