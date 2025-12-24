78°
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's is extra special
ST. JAMES PARISH — Gayle Rome has been building Christmas Eve bonfires on the levee for decades, since the days before chainsaws made it easier. This year's bonfire, though, is extra special.
Every Christmas, Rome dedicates his tipi-style bonfire to someone or something. For 2025, he's honoring his brother, Audry, and sister, Sadie, who both passed this year.
"This helps bring the family together," Rome said.
The bonfires on the levee will be lit at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
