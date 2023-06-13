94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gator removed, killed after run-in with law enforcement outside Baton Rouge restaurant

1 hour 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 13 2023 Jun 13, 2023 June 13, 2023 2:29 PM June 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police and professional trappers were called out to a restaurant on Corporate Boulevard late Monday night after a roughly 8-foot alligator showed up in the parking lot.

Law enforcement went to Mansur's on the Boulevard a little before midnight after the animal was spotted in the parking lot. Officers said they had already dragged the gator back into the woods near the Corporate Boulevard restaurant, but the reptile was insistent and returned soon after. 

Video from the scene showed a trapper guiding the gator into a pipe so they could move it.

Though trappers initially hoped to relocate the animal, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries told WBRZ the gator had seemingly been hit by a car prior to the parking lot encounter and that the animal had to be put down. 

