Gas leak at intersection of Beekman Drive, Morel Avenue in St. George prompts shelter-in-place order

ST. GEORGE — A gas leak in St. George prompted a shelter-in-place order for the area, St. George Fire officials said Tuesday morning.

The hazardous materials incident, first reported around 10 a.m., happened at the intersection of Beekman Drive and Morel Avenue. The intersection was closed following the incident.

No injuries have been reported and "everyone is safe at this time," officials noted.

WBRZ has sent a news crew to the area to learn more.