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Funeral services for State Sen. Larry Selders being held Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents will honor and remember State Sen. Larry Selders at a Tuesday morning funeral service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
The memorial will begin with a public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service.
Selders, who represented Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District, was elected to that seat in a special election in 2025. Sources say he collapsed at an event Tuesday night.
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In May 2026, Selders had been recovering from an aneurysm in his heart that required a seven-hour surgery. No cause of death was immediately provided.
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Funeral services for State Sen. Larry Selders being held Tuesday morning
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