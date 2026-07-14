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Funeral services for State Sen. Larry Selders being held Tuesday morning

1 hour 38 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 7:21 AM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents will honor and remember State Sen. Larry Selders at a Tuesday morning funeral service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

The memorial will begin with a public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. 

Selders, who represented Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District, was elected to that seat in a special election in 2025. Sources say he collapsed at an event Tuesday night.

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In May 2026, Selders had been recovering from an aneurysm in his heart that required a seven-hour surgery. No cause of death was immediately provided.

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