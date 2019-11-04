46°
Funeral arrangements announced for the late Baton Rouge icon Holly Clegg
BATON ROUGE- The funeral services have been announced for chef Holly Clegg that passed Friday.
According to The Advocate, a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Congregation B’nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Ave. Visiting starts at 9 a.m.
Also, instead of flowers Cleggs family is asking that people donate the Holly Clegg’s Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Donations can be made at mdanderson.org/cleggfund.
