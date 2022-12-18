Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
Captain Hill's funeral procession will be 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19 from Our Lady of the Lake to the Resthaven Funeral Home. The procession will move from Essen to Interstate 12, Interstate 12 to Airline, Airline
to Jefferson Highway. This will be the only procession. There will not be one after the service.
The funeral will be at Istrouma Baptist Church on Thursday, Dec. 22. A wake will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., when the service will start.
Read BRFD's full statement below:
"With the deepest regret and heavy hearts, we report the line-of-duty death of Captain Walker L. Hill, IAFF 557 Local, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brother Hill passed away on December 17, 2022, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Captain Hill began his career with the Baton Rouge Fire Department on August 18. 1998 and was promoted to Captain in 2017.
During his time of service, he received (4) lifesaving awards, (2) fire service excellence citations, and even assisted in delivering a baby.
Trending News
Captain Hill was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, who he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF 557 Local, a beloved father, son, brother, and dedicated public servant. Captain Hill leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 with...
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas still accepting donations for those in need
-
Beloved Cajun adaptation of 'The Nutcracker' returns to downtown BR for the...
-
LASM serves hundreds of students despite days-long power outage
-
Man and child hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27