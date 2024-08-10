89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friends of the Animals hosts giveback, dog adoption event Saturday

2 hours 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, August 10 2024 Aug 10, 2024 August 10, 2024 6:06 PM August 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Friends of the Animals held a giveback and dog adoption event Saturday for pets that are looking for forever homes. 

The event ran from  11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Agile Brewing. The local microbrewery donated $1 from each beer purchased to the cause. They also threw in a free drink with each donation of dog food or toys. Agile Brewing unveiled a new beer — Puppy Pause — for the special event. 

Friends of the Animals is a non-profit that takes dogs out of shelters to help them find a new home. WBRZ's Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus partnered with FOTA for Dog Days of Summer — an initiative to give 50 dogs new homes before fall. 

"We take dogs from seven shelters around the Baton Rouge area. We've adopted around 8,000 dogs since we started 14 years ago," President Cindy Berggreen said. 

Trending News

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days