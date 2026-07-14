Friends, family honor State Sen. Larry Selders at Tuesday funeral service

BATON ROUGE — Family, friends and colleagues gathered at Mt. Zion church on Tuesday to honor and remember State Sen. Larry Selders, who died on July 7.

The memorial began with a public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service.

Among the attendees were Gov. Jeff Landry, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henery.

Selders’ brothers Michael, Pierre and Lance Selders reflected on their memories with the late senator.

“We can’t let this stop what he started. We got to let what he put into us keep going,” Lance said.

Congressman Cleo Fields was also in attendance and expressed his admiration for Selders.

“I have never in my life heard Larry Selders say anything negative about anybody at any time,” Fields said.

Tributes were given by former Louisiana State Rep. Ted James and the Superintendent

East Baton Rouge Parish School System LaMont Cole.

“He never believed that leadership was about the title,” James said. “He didn’t chase title, he chased purpose.”

Selders, who represented Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District, was elected to that seat in a special election in 2025. Sources say he collapsed at an event the night of his death.