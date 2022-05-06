Friday PM Forecast: warming temps to record levels by next week

The big story over Mother’s Day Weekend and beyond will be higher temperatures and the eventual potential for record warmth. In addition, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect due to the warm temperatures, clear skies and light winds.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mostly clear overnight. We can thank some drying westerly winds behind Friday morning showers for less humid dew point temperatures. With those numbers in the lower 60s, low temperatures will follow suit for a comfortable start to the weekend. Temperatures will jump into the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon as mainly sunny skies continue. Humidity will still be in check thanks to a light, inland breeze.

Up Next: Mother’s Day is shaping up to be quiet and warm. After starting in the mid 60s, mostly sunny skies will push thermometers into the low 90s. Metro Airport record high temperatures in the low to mid 90s will be challenged Sunday through the middle of next week. Additionally, dew point temperatures in the upper 60s will cause gradually increasing humidity and the most uncomfortable feels-like temperatures so far this year—they will push 100 degrees several afternoons. Tuesday through Thursday looks like the hottest period, with high temperatures around 93 to 94 degrees. While we are generally accustomed to such heat and humidity, it has not set in yet this year, so remember to hydrate while our bodies adjust. Along the way, little to no rain is expected. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the region this weekend. The subsidence created by this ridge will lead to much warmer than average temperatures and mainly clear skies. At the surface, onshore flow will return by the end of the weekend, causing rising dew point temperatures and a gradual return of humidity. As the strength and depth of the ridge maximizes Tuesday through Thursday, high temperatures will be capable of reaching the middle 90s, surely breaking some records. By that time, dew point temperatures will be back into the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s, and this will contribute to heat indices, or feels like temperatures, close to triple digits. The pattern may finally start to break down by the end of next week as an upper level low pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean drifts westward and tamps down the ridge. Should this scenario play out, enough instability could return for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms as well, but not until at least Thursday.

