Friday PM Forecast: finish hard freeze preparations this weekend, major cold blast next week

After a rainy final morning drive of the workweek, windy conditions will overtake the area. Though a drop in temperatures is expected for the weekend, it will feel mild compared to the cold blast coming early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will remain mainly clear overnight. Winds will become a little less gusty, coming out of the northwest at 10-15mph. That breeze will likely keep air mixed up enough to prevent maximum cooling potential and so lows are expected to bottom out near freezing, instead of in the 20s. With mostly sunny skies, Saturday and Sunday will both feature afternoon highs in the upper 50s. This tranquil time may be well spent preparing for the coldest air in more than a year.

Up Next: An Artic blast will invade on Monday. Ahead of the cold air, a batch of rain is expected to move across the central Gulf Coast. There is an increasing, but still low chance, that a brief period of sleet or freezing rain could occur as the precipitation is ending on Monday night. The best chance of this will be in southwest Mississippi and neighboring Louisiana parishes with decreasing likelihood near Baton Rouge and points south toward the coast. The later ending of precipitation could also result in a few wet spots freezing into ice—especially on elevated surfaces. Increasing northerly winds will help to mitigate widespread icing issues due to the resulting evaporation. Tuesday morning will begin with a hard freeze—temperatures in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. As skies gradually clear, it will remain blustery with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. The coldest night of this stretch will come into Wednesday morning as lows bottom out in the upper teens. Still, enough of a breeze is expected to cause even lower, possibly single digit, wind chills. Thermometers will rebound into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon and continue to moderate from there, but stay below average for the remainder of the week.

Hard Freeze – Expect low temperatures below 25 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Exposed pipes that are not properly insulated could freeze or burst. Wrap them with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will be killed if not covered or moved inside.

Wind Chills – Northerly winds of 10-15mph will cause people and pets to experience feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, in the lower teens and 20s Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered.

Precipitation – Generally scattered, light rain showers are expected Monday into Monday night. Enough cold air may arrive for a few hours of sleet or freezing rain before precipitation ends very early Tuesday morning. At this time, no impacts are expected along and south of I-12, but some light ice accumulation is possible north and west of Baton Rouge and into southwest Mississippi.

Ice – Leftover moisture from overnight rain could result in some patchy ice on Tuesday morning, especially on elevated, exposed surfaces. Along with the potential for frozen precipitation (see above), some slick spots are possible on roadways. Stay in touch with the forecast and listen to local officials for road conditions and safety messages.

