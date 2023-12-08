Friday PM Forecast: A strong cold front arrives over the weekend

Both temperatures and humidity continue to climb on Saturday ahead of our next cold front. That front might also bring some storms to the capital region, especially after dark on Saturday. For the second half of the weekend, things turn much cooler. In fact, Baton Rouge might make a run for the freezing mark in a few days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While there may be some lingering showers on Friday evening, we’ll enter a lull in shower activity as the night wears on. On Friday night, we’ll see some clouds hanging around. We’ll be partly cloudy on average, though skies may turn mostly cloudy at times. Overnight lows will be well above-average, near 60°. Partly sunny skies will likely be with us on Saturday along with highs in the upper-70s. Again, we can’t rule out spotty showers and storms during the day. That said, better rain chances arrive on Saturday night.

A broken line of storms should develop in central Louisiana by Saturday evening. This will move through southeast Louisiana during the evening. The latest expectation is for these storms to enter the Baton Rouge metro anywhere between 9 p.m. to Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of southeast Louisiana under a Level 1/5 risk for severe weather. One or two storms could be capable of producing strong winds, but most will not see severe weather. After the initial round of storms, the severe weather threat will be over. However, more scattered showers will remain possible leading up to daybreak Sunday. Rain totals will be very limited with this system, with most seeing under 0.5” of rain.

Up Next: Things will dry out early Sunday morning, and a much chillier air mass arrives. We’re forecasting highs in the upper-50s on Sunday afternoon. The wind also kicks into gear, with gusts on Sunday pushing 25 mph. It gets even colder on Sunday night when lows may near the freezing mark in the capital city. Should we manage to hit 32°, that would be the first time Baton Rouge has hit the freezing mark this cool season. Through next week, things appear to stay dry, and temperatures will slowly increase.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

