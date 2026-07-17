FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: FDA links Taco Bell shredded lettuce to cyclosporiasis outbreak in some states

The FDA and CDC say shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations may be behind part of a cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting thousands of people across five states.

The states involved are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The FDA is pointing to a single lettuce supplier in Mexico.

Taco Bell has voluntarily removed the affected lettuce nationwide. In a statement, the company said the lettuce "will be replaced within 24 hours in select states," adding "we believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers and authorities."

The CDC estimates there are nearly 7,000 cases of cyclosporiasis nationwide. State health officials in Michigan are reporting more than 5,000 cases with more than 100 people hospitalized.

Symptoms of the parasitic infection include fatigue, fever, upset stomach and weight loss. It can take two weeks for symptoms to appear.

Sam Epperson, who was diagnosed with cyclosporiasis along with his two children, described what it felt like. "I don't think I've ever experienced stomach cramps like that before," Epperson said.

"It was definitely a very unique feeling and I knew it wasn't just a normal stomach bug," Epperson said.

Maria Aguilo, also diagnosed with cyclosporiasis, described her experience. "The abdominal cramping, I don't even know how to explain it," Aguilo said.

Youri Benadjaoud of the ABC News Medical Unit said people in the affected states should seek care. "If you're living in one of these states, experiencing these symptoms, go to your doctor and get tested because there are antibiotics available that will help shorten the length and the severity of the illness here," Benadjaoud said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Joel Kammeyer said the situation is still growing. "Everyday it's an additional 5-600 cases per day," Kammeyer said. "We're waiting to see if this is the end and whether we have some light at the end of the tunnel."

The CDC says it is also looking into other cyclosporiasis outbreaks that may not be connected to this case.