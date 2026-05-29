FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: AARP urges family caregivers to prioritize sleep and mental health amid growing strain

One in four Americans is currently providing care to someone 18 years or older, making up a group of 59 million caregivers that AARP is calling an "invisible workforce."

Jenny Carlson, state director of AARP Ohio, said more family members are stepping into caregiving roles as the aging population grows.

"And more family members are stepping into that caregiving role," Carlson said.

Since the role is typically unplanned, most caregivers are still working outside the home while providing care. That creates both emotional and financial strain.

On the emotional side, many caregivers deal with burnout and sleep deprivation. Financially, savings are being spent on care costs, investments aren't being made and some caregivers are stepping away from their jobs entirely.

"The caregivers are providing over $1 trillion worth of unpaid labor that exceeds the profit of the 10 largest Fortune 500 companies," Carlson said. "It's significant."

AARP recommends caregivers take steps to look after themselves as well. That includes managing emotions, building resilience, practicing meditation or mindfulness, staying socially connected and prioritizing sleep.

"It's not a journey you have to go on by yourself," Carlson said.