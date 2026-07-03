Friday AM forecast: Typical July Weather Ahead of a Stormier End Weekend

Hot and humid weather continues Friday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms developing across south Louisiana. Storm coverage increases later in the holiday weekend, with Sunday and Monday expected to be the wettest days.

Today and Tonight: Friday will bring another classic summer day to the Baton Rouge area and surrounding communities. High temperatures will climb into the middle 90s with heat index values reaching around 105 degrees during the afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the heat of the day, although many neighborhoods will remain dry. Any storm that develops could briefly produce heavy downpours. Showers and storms will gradually diminish after sunset, leaving behind warm and muggy conditions overnight with lows in the middle 70s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: The Fourth of July forecast continues to look favorable for most outdoor plans. Expect another hot afternoon with isolated thunderstorms developing during the day before gradually fading during the evening. As fireworks shows kick off, many communities should be drying out by showtime.

Rain chances increase Sunday and continue into Monday as deeper tropical moisture moves into the region. Expect more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could become locally strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Tropics: The tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf during the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.