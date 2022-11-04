Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms are moving in early Saturday

The football forecast is looking rainy this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is climbing fast; you may notice some patchy fog out there this morning. Any fog will lift around 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon between the clouds and a few showers will be possible this evening. Showers are most likely from 5-7 p.m. tonight, and they will be short lived. Overnight temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s.

Up Next: The cold front will approach the area from the west on Saturday bringing scattered showers and storms. The timeline is still looking most active early. Showers are expected to reach Baton Rouge before the sun comes up. The most active hours for rain will be from 5-10 a. m. There will be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. After 10 a.m. the showers will start to significantly break up. Weaker showers will linger into the evening. Weak storms mean no lightning and outdoor activities can go on as planned with proper rain gear. The front will become so weak that it is forecast to sit over south Louisiana overnight and continue to produce on and off showers into Sunday too. Sunday will not be a total washout. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest on the weekend rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

There are two named systems active in the tropics. Martin is a fish storm in the north Atlantic. Lisa is a little closer to home, moving over Central America. Lisa will emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, but thanks to a cold front, it will not track north. To see the latest forecast track for Lisa, click here.

There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic that are not a threat to the local area.

East-Southeast of Bermuda: A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center. Any tropical or subtropical development of this disturbance should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while it moves little through today and then turns westward over the weekend. The system is forecast to merge with a larger low pressure area developing to its southwest by the end of the weekend, and further development is not anticipated once this occurs.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.



Southwestern Atlantic: A large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. The system is expected to initially be very broad and disorganized, but environmental conditions could support gradual subtropical or tropical development beginning early next week while it moves generally northwestward or westward over the southwestern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.



