Friday AM Forecast: Saturday storms could become severe

Saturday morning storms bring a risk for severe weather.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Changes in the forecast start today! Temperatures will still climb into the mid-70s this afternoon, but skies will get cloudier as the day goes on. Humidity will be climbing ahead of some showers. On and off rain will move in from the west in the late afternoon and it will be falling apart as it goes. Showers are more likely to land on areas further south, but they are possible for all locations. Most of the showers this evening will not be strong enough to produce lightning, so outdoor activities can safely go on. Grab your poncho for Friday night lights, just in case. Some showers will continue overnight and then more thunderstorm activity will start up early on Saturday.

Up Next: The next round of rain will begin before sunrise on Saturday. These storms will be moving in along a cold front and will really pack a punch. There is a level 2/5 slight risk for storms to turn severe. The highest risk is for winds gusting 60mph+ and isolated tornadoes. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings in the event that storms in your area become severe. Any rain will clear by the late afternoon hours on Saturday.

If you are planning outdoor activities ahead of Halloween this weekend, Sunday will be the drier day of the two. Sunday will have cloudy skies, but no rain. Temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will clear up and temperatures will be in the mid-70s again on Monday. Trick or Treat weather will be cool but clear. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances. While the area in the Caribbean may grab your attention, it is very unlikely that any development interacts with the United States. Strong cold fronts will continue to divert tropical activity away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Eastern Caribbean: A broad area of low pressure over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Windward Islands west-northwestward for several

hundred miles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves slowly westward or

west-northwestward over the central Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.



Southwestern Atlantic: A large area of cloudiness and showers extending from near Bermuda southward over the western Atlantic for several hundred miles is associated with a trough of low pressure. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form along the northern portion of the trough axis later today, but environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive, and any development should be slow to occur. By late Saturday, upper-level winds are forecast to

become even less favorable for development, and the low is expected to begin interacting with an approaching frontal system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.