Friday AM Forecast: Rain chances increase today ahead of battle for the boot game tomorrow

Warm and muggy conditions again today to start off your weekend. While skies will be partly sunny, rain chances do return today. It can be expected to see a few spotty showers and storms develop this afternoon.

Today and Tonight: Today, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90's with a muggy feel in the air. This afternoon, we expect 20% of rain coverage for our area as a small disturbance could aid in popping off a few showers or storms. Overnight, chances of any rain diminish and partly cloudy skies will remain. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s throughout the night to start off your Saturday morning.

Up Next: The humidity continues to hold on for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the lower and middle-90s. We are also including a spotty storm chance each day. Storms that do form would develop in the heat of the day and be hit-or-miss in nature. The weekend will not be a washout by any means.

We’re bumping up rain chances into Monday and Tuesday as the longer-term data signals the arrival of a cold front. The hope is that we can get some meaningful rain out of it.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is issuing products for Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C) Sixteen. The system has “potential” affixed to its name because it is not yet a tropical system, but it may become one and affect land within 24 hours. P.T.C. Sixteen is positioned east of the Florida Peninsula and will move north into the weekend.

A landfall along the North Carolina coast looks possible early Saturday. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect across the Southeast coast, extending north into Chesapeake Bay.

There is a chance that the system will not acquire tropical characteristics. Should that happen, the storm will not be given a name or number. Regardless, gusty winds, heavy rain, and storm surge to the region. The storm will not pose any threat to Louisiana.

In addition, there is another broad area of low pressure a couple hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that is showing signs of organization. Conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves west toward the central Atlantic.

-Emma Kate Cowan

