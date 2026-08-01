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Free back-to-school basketball clinic in Baton Rouge inspires youth both on and off the court
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Basketball and Volleyball Association, along with the Langston Galoway Foundation, hosted a free back-to-school basketball clinic for students entering 4th through 11th grade on Saturday at the Team Automotive Group Sportsplex in Baton Rouge.
The free clinic aimed to use basketball as a platform to inspire and equip youth for success both on and off the court through a combination of athletic instruction, academic encouragement, health and wellness education and financial literacy programming.
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The event was designed to create meaningful opportunities for youth to gain valuable life skills and build confidence and character, while also encouraging positive decision-making as students pursue their goals in sports, school and life.
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