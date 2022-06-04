Latest Weather Blog
Fraternity at Louisiana-Lafayette suspended after hazing
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A hazing investigation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has resulted in the suspension of a fraternity from campus for three years.
Pi Kappa Alpha’s suspension through May 2025 comes after a fall hazing incident involving sleep deprivation and the performance of calisthenics was reported in March, Eric Maron, a spokesman for university, said in a statement.
In addition to the chapter’s suspension, the university said eight men have been issued misdemeanor summonses by the campus police department for charges related to the alleged hazing. Seven of them were current students and fraternity members in spring 2022, while one was no longer at the university, Maron said.
The university said it has a “zero tolerance policy” for hazing and “takes allegations and incidents of hazing seriously.”
Trending News
Pi Kappa Alpha’s charter at Louisiana-Lafayette was originally started in 1969 and reorganized on campus in 2007, according to the group’s campus webpage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed