Fraternity at Louisiana-Lafayette suspended after hazing

Photo: Pi Kappa Alpha at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A hazing investigation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has resulted in the suspension of a fraternity from campus for three years.

Pi Kappa Alpha’s suspension through May 2025 comes after a fall hazing incident involving sleep deprivation and the performance of calisthenics was reported in March, Eric Maron, a spokesman for university, said in a statement.

In addition to the chapter’s suspension, the university said eight men have been issued misdemeanor summonses by the campus police department for charges related to the alleged hazing. Seven of them were current students and fraternity members in spring 2022, while one was no longer at the university, Maron said.

The university said it has a “zero tolerance policy” for hazing and “takes allegations and incidents of hazing seriously.”

Pi Kappa Alpha’s charter at Louisiana-Lafayette was originally started in 1969 and reorganized on campus in 2007, according to the group’s campus webpage.