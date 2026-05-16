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Franklin voters chose between incumbent council member and challenger

2 hours 1 minute 31 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 9:18 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN – Franklin voters went to the polls Saturday and returned an incumbent to office on the City Council.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard and nearly all members of the council were re-elected without opposition, but incumbent Pearl Barnes Rack faced a challenge from Ella Hamilton.

Complete but unofficial returns showed Rack winning by a 4-1 margin.

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Both Rack and Hamilton are Democrats.

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