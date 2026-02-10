Franklin Police searching for man accused of attempted murder following November shooting

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man accused of five counts of attempted murder.

Deputies said that Tyron Charles is a suspect in a shooting that happened along Tenth Street on Nov. 9, 2025.

Charles is also wanted on aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.