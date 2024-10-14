84°
Franklin Police searching for accused child rapist
FRANKLIN — An accused child rapist is wanted by Franklin Police.
Alonzo Alexander Jr. is wanted for first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl, Franklin Police said.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Alexander, Chief Cedric Handy asked they contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.
