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Four West Baton Rouge Parish inmates hospitalized after potentially overdosing, sheriff's office says
PORT ALLEN — Four inmates at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail were hospitalized after possibly overdosing on drugs on Tuesday evening, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The four inmates experienced a medical emergency that is believed to be narcotics-related, the sheriff's office said. EMS and jail medical staff responded and administered NARCAN, a medication designed to rapidly save someone from a opioid overdose, to some of the inmates.
All four inmates were taken to a local hospital but are expected to make a full recovery, WBRSO said.
That the inmates were in the intake portion of the facility, where inmates are processed, the sheriff's office added.
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The incident comes just two days after another inmate, 46-year-old Darren Dorman Jr., was found dead in his cell.
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